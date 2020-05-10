Ananya Panday expresses her love for mommy Bhavana as she wishes her Happy Mother's Day; Watch video

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Ananya Panday wishes her mom Bhavana Pandey with adorable throwback videos from her childhood expressing her love for her mom.

Due to the lockdown, everyone has become a master is using social media apps. From scrolling posts to uploading pictures, everyone has their social media game on point. Talking about Ananya Panday, from working out at home to turning a chef to sister Rysa Panday, Student of the Year 2 actress has been spending quarantine in the most productive way. Due to Coronavirus lockdown, celebrations have taken a backseat but this has not stopped everyone from wishing one another on social media.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Ananya Panday has shared two adorable throwback videos from her childhood, expressing her love for her mom Bhavana Pandey. In the first video shared, Ananya looks cute as a button as she shares a fun time with her mommy who is making goofy faces and making her little daughter smile. Sharing the video, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress wrote, "it’s clear where I get my crazy from happy Mama’s day to my Mama and all the beautiful mama’s out there." As soon as Ananya posted the video, commented, "Cutieeeee." Her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter has also commented with a 'lovestruck emoji'.

(Also Read: Happy Birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Ananya Panday shares uber cute pic with Arjun Reddy actor to wish him)

In the second video, we can see Ananya looking adorable dressed up in a white kurta pajama with a red dupatta. The cute munchkin is asked whom she loves the most to which she answers 'Mumma'. Sharing the video, Ananya wrote, "The answer is still the same love u @bhavanapandey."

Check out Ananya Panday's posts here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie seemed to have done decently with the fans and next up, she is looking at a film with Ishaan Khatter, Khaali Peeli. Apart from that, she will also be seen in a Shakun Batra's film co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone and a film with Vijay Deverkaonda as well. She has an interesting line up for work ahead once the lockdown is all over.

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×