Ananya Panday expresses love for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan family post shoot: 'Packing up at 8 am never felt so good'

Actress Ananya Panday has been pulling off all-nighters over the past few days as she shoots for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. On Tuesday, as Ananya finished her shoot, she expressed how much she is loving shooting with her Kho Gaye Hum Kahan family. The young starlet took to her Instagram handle to express gratitude for it and shared a cute selfie as she headed back home post an all-night shoot with the crew.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared a cute selfie boomerang in which she was seen blinking her eyes whilst smiling and soaking in the sun. Her hair was left open as Ananya welcomed the morning after a night's work. Sharing her thoughts, Ananya wrote, "Packing up at 8 am never felt so good. I love my #KhoGayeHumKahan fam." Ananya has been shooting in Mumbai with Siddhant and Adarsh for a while. Previously too, she has dropped glimpses on Instagram from sets of the film.

Have a look at Ananya Panday's selfie post shoot:

Talking about Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, the film is directed by debutante director Arjun Varain Singh. It is the story of 3 youngsters and how their lives are intertwined with each other. The film's announcement was made with a video that featured Siddhant, Ananya and Adarsh. The background song was Kho Gaye Hum Kahan from Baar Baar Dekho. It is being produced by Excel Entertainment.

Besides this, Ananya will be seen with Vijay Deverakonda in Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will release in multiple languages and Ananya has shot with Vijay in multiple locations. Mike Tyson also is a part of the film. It is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film is all set to release on August 25, 2022.

Also Read|Ananya Panday channels her inner disco queen in new PICS from Karan Johar’s birthday bash