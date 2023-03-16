Ananya Panday exudes desi-girl vibes in a light blue saree, BFF Suhana Khan’s reaction is priceless; WATCH

Ananya Panday always leaves her fans awe-struck with her fashion game. The actress often grabs all the limelight for her fashion game and fans love to see her getting dolled up at events and on red carpets. Well, for the past couple of days, her cousin Alanna Panday’s pre-wedding festivities have begun and the pictures and videos from the bash have been making it to the headlines. The Gehraiyaan star has been making it a point to slay in her looks and today too she is looking like a vision in a light blue saree.

Ananya Panday stuns in a saree

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya Panday shared a video of her flaunting her curves in a saree. She can be seen wearing a simple plain light blue coloured chiffon saree with beautiful white handwork embroidery on the border with embellishments. She has paired a delicate white backless blouse with a plunging neckline and a spaghetti strap with delicate embroidery work on it and has completed her look with a pearl choker and a thin necklace. Ananya has left her hair open and has followed the minimal makeup trend for Alanna Panday’s wedding. Taking to her comments section her BFF Suhana Khan wrote, “Oh myyyyy.” Suhana also posted an awe-struck emoji with a fire emoji.

Check out the post:

Ananya Panday’s work front

Ananya Panday has a couple of exciting projects in her kitty. She will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Aadarsh Gourav. She recently wrapped Vikramaditya Motwane’s thriller film which has created a lot of hype. Ananya will also be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2.

Suhana Khan will soon be making her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Along with her Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda too will be making their debut.

