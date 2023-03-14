Ananya Panday exudes glam in pink lehenga; Chunky Pandey, Bobby Deol arrive for Alanna Panday’s mehendi-PICS

Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Ivor McCary on March 16. The pre-wedding festivities kickstarted a few days ago, with a bridal shower, which was attended by Alanna’s brother Ahaan Panday, her cousin Ananya Panday and others. Today, Alanna Panday was spotted arriving with her mother Deanne Panday for her mehendi ceremony, which is being held at Sohail Khan’s house. The groom-to-be Ivor was also spotted along with Alanna’s brother Ahaan, while Ananya Panday arrived with her mother Bhavana Pandey for Alanna’s mehendi.

Ananya Panday, Chunky Pandey, Bobby Deol and others arrive for Alanna Panday’s mehendi ceremony

Ananya Panday looked breathtaking as she arrived wearing a beautiful pastel pink lehenga, paired with a golden off-shoulder blouse. She was seen posing with her mother Bhavana Pandey, who wore a pistachio green ethnic ensemble. Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap also arrived with her boyfriend Shane Gregoire, while bride-to-be Alanna Panday arrived with her mother Deanne at Sohail Khan’s residence. Alanna looked gorgeous in a green lehenga, while her mom wore a pastel pink lehenga. Salma Khan, Helen, Alvira and Atul Agnihotri were also clicked by the paparazzi.

Bobby Deol was seen posing with his wife Tanya Deol. Bobby wore a blue full-sleeved t-shirt with baggy black pants, while Tanya looked stunning in a brown and off-white coloured sharara suit set. Ananya Panday’s father Chunky Pandey also looked dapper in an embroidered ivory kurta with pajamas. Check out the pictures below!

Also spotted arriving for Alanna Panday's mehendi ceremony were Baba Siddiqui and Zeeshan Siddiqui. American rapper Tyla Yaweh and Kid Heat were also clicked by the paparazzi.

