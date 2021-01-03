Ananya Panday feels like a 'mermaid in Maldives' as she stuns in tie dye pants on her breathtaking vacay

The first weekend of 2021 seemed to be an exciting one for Ananya Panday as she welcomed 2021 amidst clear blue waters.

Several Bollywood celebrities brought in the new year across the country and in international destinations. One such actor who turned up the heat on the gram was Ananya Panday who has been posting snaps from the Maldives. Ananya was snapped with Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter a few days back at the Mumbai airport as they left the city. Ever since, the duo have been living it up in the Maldives and sharing photos on their respective Instagram handles.

The first weekend of the year seemed to be an exciting one for Ananya as she welcomed 2021 amidst clear blue waters and in the middle of an island. Taking to Instagram, Ananya dropped another beach-inspired look from her Maldives vacation and it's all things stunning.

In the photo, Ananya can be seen posing with crystal clear blue water in the background. The actress notched up her style in a pair of white and blue tie-dye pants, a white crop tube top and heart-shaped earrings. Rocking her tan lines, Ananya probably felt like a mermaid as she used that emoji to caption her photos. was also all praise for Ananya's pictures as she commented, "that tan," with a heart and fire emoji.

Wishing millions of her fans and followers earlier, Ananya wrote, "2020 - thank you for the lessons and the love! Loaded with gratitude, love, positivity and peace wishing good health, happiness and good vibes to everybody bring it on 2021."

