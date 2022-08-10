Ananya Panday on finding support for mature take on Arjun Reddy: It's important for me to voice my opinion

Ananya Panday is one of the leading actresses of this generation and ever since she marked her debut in Bollywood, the star kid has been in the spotlight. She made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with the film Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She then starred in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan, Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter and Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. The Khaali Peeli actress is very active on social media and makes it a point to keep her fans and admirers engaged with what she is up to, in her personal and professional life.

In a recent Interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ananya talked about how she felt about the support she got for her mature take on Arjun Reddy, on Koffee With Karan 7. Ananya said, "I think I was just being honest and that was my take on it. And in the stage that I am in and the older I aam getting, I think it is important for me to voice my opinion and speak up about topics I feel strongly about. So it came from a place of that. I was asked a question and that was my honest answer at this stage of my life. " Earlier on in the Interview, Vijay Deverakonda had talked about how he never really took any definite sides and instead saw both sides of an argument.

On the work front, Ananya, who was last seen in Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone, Sidhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa, will be next seen in Puri Jagganadh’s much-talked-about pan India movie ‘Liger’ opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The movie is slated to hit the screens on August 25 this year. Post that, she will be seen in Excel Entertainment’s coming-of-age drama Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Also read: WATCH: Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda leave 'Liger' promotions midway, here's why