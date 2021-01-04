Ananya Panday finds Deepika Padukone beautiful inside & out; Says she's one of the nicest, warmest people ever

In a recent interview, Ananya Panday has opened up about working with Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra's upcoming film and was all praises for the stunner. Here’s what she has said.

It is no secret that and Ananya Panday share a great rapport and have become friends. Ever since the duo has collaborated for Shakun Batra's upcoming untitled film, their bond has been getting stronger. From partying together to heading out in the city, Deepika and Ananya have been giving us major friendship goals of late. Now, in a recent interview, the Student of the Year 2 star has showered heaps of praises on the Piku star and opined that she is beautiful both inside and out.

While talking to IANS about her equation with Deepika, Ananya said the Padmaavat star is like her "sister and they share a good relationship". When asked if it's intimidating to work with the 34-year-old actress, the Khaali Peeli star told the leading news wire, “Not at all. She is the biggest sweetheart. As beautiful as she is on the outside, she is as beautiful on the inside. She is one of the nicest and warmest people ever. She is literally like my sister. We have a really good relationship.”

Further, talking about working with Deepika in Shakun Batra’s film, Chunky Panday’s daughter said the Om Shanti Om actress has done a really good job in making all of them feel comfortable on the set. “There are no intimidating vibes. We did workshops together, too. She is a very caring person," she added.

On a related note, Shakun Batra’s directorial will also star Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead role. The forthcoming film marks Deepika, Ananya and the Gully Boy actor’s first outing together.

Credits :IANS

