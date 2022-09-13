Ananya Panday finds ‘new best friend’ in Ranbir Kapoor, calls it ‘Dost Astra’ as she drops PICS from shoot

It was only in the evening when Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday were spotted together at a shoot location in the city. This created a lot of buzz on social media and fans were already jumping with joy to imagine the idea of seeing them together on the silver screen. Well, now its time to make your imaginations turn into reality as the Gehraiyaan actress drops first pics with the Brahmastra star from their shoot together and we bet fans are going to love it. Ananya Panday drops first pics from shoot with Ranbir Kapoor

Ananya Panday shares two monochrome pictures with Ranbir Kapoor. In the first picture, we can see Ananya and Ranbir flaunting their brightest smiles as the actress leans on RK. Both of them appear to be wearing ethnic attire. Ananya has her hair curled to perfection while Ranbir looks dapper in his beard and mustache look. In the next picture, we can see Ranbir winking as both the stars come closer to pose for a selfie. Sharing this picture, Ananya wrote, “new day, new shoot, new best friend #DostAstra.” Check out Ananya Panday and Ranbir Kapoor’s pictures: