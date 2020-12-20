Ananya Panday flashes a big smile and waves at paparazzi as she goes out and about in the city; PHOTOS

Ananya Panday, who will next be seen in Shakun Batra’s upcoming film, was recently spotted by the shutterbugs in the city. The diva was at her casual best.

Ananya Panday, who made an impressive Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, is one of the most popular star kids. Despite being a few films old, the gorgeous star has managed to carve a niche for herself. Besides her acting, the Khaali Peeli star is also known for her impeccable fashion sense in the film industry. From nailing a casual outfit to rocking a stylish dress, Ananya never fails to impress the fashion police. Today, the diva was spotted by the paparazzi as she goes out and about in the city.

In the pictures, the star kid can be seen flashing a big smile as she happily poses for the shutterbugs. Ananya can be seen at her casual best. She looked lovely in red and pink stripes sweater with grey pants. She can be seen wearing simple flat sandals and silver earrings. The Pati Patni Aur Woh star kept it simple for her recent outing. She sported a minimal makeup look and tied her hair in a ponytail. In the picture, Ananya can be seen making different poses and waving at the photographers.

On the work front, Ananya will next be seen in Shakun Batra’s forthcoming untitled film that also features Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. Besides this, she also has Fighter with Vijay Deverakonda in her kitty. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film is said to be based on the life of a boxer. Fighter which will be released in other languages as well will mark Ananya's debut in Telugu cinema. Also Read: Year Ender 2020: Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan to Ananya Panday, Ishaan; Top 5 fresh on screen Bollywood jodis

