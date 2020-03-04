Ananya Panday flashes her adorable smile as she poses with a fan in this PHOTO; Check it out

Khaali Peeli actress Ananya Panday is seen posing with one of her fans in an unseen picture that we have come across on social media. Check out the picture.

Ananya Panday is one of the most sought after actresses of the Hindi film industry and the reasons are quite obvious. The Khaali Peeli actress made her debut with Student of the Year 2 which was helmed by . Eventually, she was able to carve a niche in B-town with her second release itself which was Pati, Patni Aur Woh co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles. Currently, the actress has some interesting projects lined up in her kitty.

In the midst of all this, we have come across a rare and unseen picture of the stunning beauty which is unmissable. Ananya is seen posing with one of her fans in the picture while flashing her adorable smile. The actress is wearing a lavender-colored coat dress with stylish black pockets and has left her hair open. She opts for minimal makeup as usual which makes her look natural and even more stunning.

Check out the picture of Ananya Panday with her fan below:

On the work front, the actress has been roped in opposite Ishaan Khatter in the upcoming movie Khaali Peeli. Most of the scenes of the action thriller have been extensively shot in Wai, Maharashtra. Ananya and Ishaan have also been seen taking dance classes for the Maqbool Khan directorial. Apart from that, she is going to be a part of an untitled Bollywood project which will also feature and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. Further details are awaited about this movie.

Credits :Instagram

