Ananya Panday flaunting her perfectly painted nails in THIS boomerang is every girl ever; WATCH

Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share a boomerang in which she can be seen flaunting her nails. The Khaali Peeli actor can be seen making best use of the quarantine period at home as she indulges in self care. Check it out.

Since celebs are at home owing to the Coronavirus outbreak and lockdown, they are doing things that they never got time for before this. Speaking of this, Khaali Peeli star Ananya Panday has been sharing updates of what she is doing amidst the home quarantine period. From binging on romantic Hollywood movies to relishing pancakes made by her dad Chunky Panday, Ananya has been making the best use of this Coronavirus lockdown to spend time at home.

A day back, Ananya indulged in a session of self love and pampering. The gorgeous Pati Patni Aur Woh star indulged in painting her nails in different pastel shades. Once perfectly done, Ananya flaunted her nails and was elated as they turned out splendidly. Taking to her Instagram story, Ananya shared a cool boomerang in which she can be seen celebrating and flaunting her perfectly done nails. In another photo, Panday can be seen holding her phone in front of a mirror and clicking a photo of her newly done nails.

Ananya captioned the boomerang as, “really proud of my nail painting skills.” Meanwhile, in the next photo, she added a caption, “Obsessed.” The diva has been spending time at home post the lockdown was announced. Before that, Ananya was shooting for Puri Jagannadh’s film with Charmme Kaur and Vijay Deverakonda in Mumbai. Apart from this, Ananya recently revealed that only one day of shoot for Khaali Peeli was left before everything was halted due to the Pandemic. Khaali Peeli will see Ananya and Ishaan Khatter together. It is slated to release on June 12, 2020. Apart from this, Ananya will be seen with and Siddhant Chauturvedi in Shakun Batra’s untitled film. It will release on February 12, 2021.

Check out Ananya’s video:

