Ananya Panday flaunts curves in bodycon dress, drops new photo dump; Fan says, 'She's setting unrealistic standards...'

Ananya Panday has one of the most aesthetic Instagram accounts, where she frequently shares updates about her personal and professional lives. Apart from posting about her films, Ananya gives glimpses into her vacations, quality time with family and friends, or even just random moods.

The actress recently shared a photo dump in which she showed off her beauty in a bodycon dress. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over her and showcasing their appreciation in the comments.

Ananya Panday’s new photo dump ft. bodycon dress, pet dog, ducks, and more

Today, June 26, Ananya Panday took to Instagram and dropped a series of pictures, offering a peek into her candid self. The first was a stunning selfie in which she donned a no-makeup look and let her natural beauty shine. Another photo showed her posing in front of a mirror, wearing a brown bodycon dress, flaunting her curves.

There was a picture in which she was seen in a playful mood with her pet dog. In another, she devoured a burger while getting her makeup done. She posted a random plaque, saying, “Take your pleasure seriously.” The series included a picture of ducks near the water, a building surrounded by trees, her dog lying in bed, and balloon decorations.

The last snapshot was another selfie in which Ananya had a quirky look with a hoodie, cap, huge glasses, and a smile. In the caption, Ananya simply said, “sup.”

Fan reactions to Ananya Panday’s latest photo dump

A person was in awe of Ananya Panday’s beauty and commented, “She's setting unrealistic standards for how beautiful women should look.” One user exclaimed, “@ananyapanday most beautiful girl in world,” while another said, “My princess @ananyapanday.”

Ananya’s BFF Shanaya Kapoor reacted, saying, “(duck emoji) and our walks.” Her mother, Bhavana Pandey, left heart-eye emojis.

Ananya Panday’s work front

Ananya Panday was last seen in the coming-of-age drama film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Looking ahead, she has Vikramaditya Motwane’s cyber thriller in her lineup. She is also set to make her web series debut with Call Me Bae, which premieres on Amazon Prime Video on September 6.

