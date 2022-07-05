Ananya Panday flaunts her love for floral print with her co-ord outfit as she gets clicked in the city; PICS

Ananya Panday might be just four films old in the industry but she has certainly managed to carve a niche for herself. The actress has grabbed attention with her performance in movies like Gehraiyaan, Pati Patni Aur Woh etc and is enjoying a massive fan following. Besides Ananya’s style statement also manages to make the headlines every time she steps out in the city. From her gym looks to her casual look, red carpet looks and even the airport looks, Ananya never misses a chance to win a thumbs up from the fashion police.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Ananya recently made the heads turn as she was clicked during the promotions of The Summer | Turned Pretty. In the pics, the Khaali Peeli actress was seen flaunting her love for floral prints as she wore a stylish and colourful co-ord outfit which she had paired with a pair of white sneakers. Ananya had kept her tresses open and had her make up game on point as she posed for the camera.

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s pics posing in floral print co-ord outfit:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ananya is looking forward to the release of Puri Jagannadh’s much awaited pan India film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The movie will mark her first collaboration with the Arjun Reddy star and will be hitting the screens on August 25 this year. Besides, Ananya is also working on Arjun Varain Singh’s directorial Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The movie will mark the Student of The Year 2 actress’ second collaboration with Siddhant after Gehraiyaan.