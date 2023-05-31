Ananya Panday flaunts her perfectly toned physique in PICS from Dehradun; Bestie Suhana Khan is all hearts

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has a massive following on social media, with 24.4 million followers on Instagram alone. Apart from sharing updates about her upcoming projects, Ananya also loves to share glimpses of her day-to-day life on social media. She was recently in Dehradun, and the actress has now shared a series of pictures from her trip. Ananya was seen flaunting her toned physique in a few pictures, and her bestie Suhana Khan was left awestruck!

Ananya Panday’s pictures from Dehradun

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram account to post 10 photos from her trip to Dehradun. The first picture shows her looking stunning in chic athleisure. She was seen in a white bralette and printed tights, and her hair was tied back in a braid. Ananya posed in a balcony, and the picture gives a glimpse of the stunning picturesque background. Another picture shared by Ananya is a mirror selfie, in which she is seen showing off her midriff. Other pictures are photos of Dehradun’s beautiful landscape, clicked by Ananya.

Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “(Monkey) business in Dehradun.” Ananya Panday’s best friend Suhana Khan commented on Ananya’s post by dropping several heart emojis, and a butterfly emoji. Check out Ananya’s post and Suhana’s reaction below!

Ananya Panday’s work front

On the professional front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the film Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda. She will next be seen in Dream Girl 2, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The film will release in theatres on August 25, 2023. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, in which she will share screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday repeats her Urban Outfitters tank top and shows how to 'Have a great day'