Ananya Panday flaunts her safety pin style earrings in new selfie & we think they look super cool

Ananya Panday is undoubtedly one of the leading actresses of this generation. She made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with the film ‘Student Of The Year 2’ alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She then starred in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, ‘Khaali Peeli’ and ‘Gehraiyaan.’ Meanwhile, the actress is currently busy promoting her most anticipated film ‘Liger’ with the South sensation Vijay Devarakonda. The star kid also cherishes a huge fan following on Instagram and never fails to impress her followers with her drool-worthy pictures. The actress remains quite active on the ‘gram and keeps her fans updated by sharing interesting titbits.

Speaking of which, the 23-year-old took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of her flaunting her safety pin style earrings. A day ago, Ananya shared her 4 am vanity look. The actress was seen sporting a nude-coloured crop top with washed blue denim, showing off her mid-rift. Ananya went with light make-up and added a shiny lip gloss and a beaded necklace. She tied up her hair in a messy bun. Sharing the post, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress penned the caption, “4 am vanity in my vanity.”

Click HERE to see Ananya’s post:

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Puri Jagganadh’s much-talked-about pan-India movie ‘Liger’. The movie is slated to hit the screens on August 25 this year. She will also feature in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ starring her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant and The White Tiger fame Adarsh Gourav. The film, written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh is a coming-of-age story about three friends in the digital age.