Ananya Panday flaunts her toned midriff in a bikini, Suhana Khan goes 'wow'; PICS

Ananya Panday is one of the hottest actresses in Bollywood from the current generation. She has time and again proved her versatility with the choice of her films and roles and made it loud and clear that she is here to stay. Well, the actress is quite active on social media and always treats her fans with some amazing pictures of her on social media. Recently, she shared her pictures on social media in a bikini which is grabbing all the limelight. But what grabs more attention is her BFF Suhana Khan’s comment. Suhana Khan’s comment on Ananya Panday’s pictures

Ananya Panday shared a couple of pictures of herself on Instagram. In the first picture, we can see her sporting an orange and white checks bikini with a shirt as she clicks a mirror selfie. In the next picture, we can see her clicking with her camera. In the third one, we can see her posing on her bed and the next one has her making a goofy face while the last one has her flaunting her midriff in a neon green bikini. Her BFF Suhana Khan took to the comments section and wrote, ‘Wowwww’ with a love-struck emoji. Check out Ananya Panday’s pictures:

Ananya Panday’s work front Meanwhile, Ananya Panday also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She announced the wrap-up of the film in October 2022, and shared pictures with director Arjun Varain Singh, as well as her co-stars Siddhant and Adarsh. Ananya will also be seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday to headline Vikramaditya Motwane’s cyber-thriller produced by Nikhil Dwivedi