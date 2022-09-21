Ananya Panday flaunts her toned midriff post her yoga session; PICS
Ananya Panday has announced her next film Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. It is releasing next year.
Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She has been shooting back to back. Her recent release Liger co-starring Vijay Deverakonda was in news since its announcement. However, it flopped at Box Office. Apart from acting, the actress loves her yoga classes. She has been often clicked exiting her studio and also shares pictures doing different asanas. Today, she once again shared her happy face on Instagram stories after successfully doing 108 Surya Namaskars.
Ananya is seen wearing black shorts and a top, flaunting her toned midriff. She is extremely happy and her face is also glowing. The post-yoga shine is saying everything. She captioned it as ‘Post 108 Surya namaskars’. In another picture, she is happily raising her hand and it looks like she also did an aerial yoga hammock. To note, the actress has recently announced her new project Dream Girl 2 co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is releasing next year.
Sharing the teaser, the actress wrote, “Aapki Dream Girl Phir se aa rahi hai, miliye Pooja se 29th June 2023 ki Eid par. #DreamGirl2 in cinemas on 29th June 2023.”
Check out the pictures here:
On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. It will also feature Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav and is being written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh. The reports are coming in that the actress will also be collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor. However, details are not shared till now on this.
