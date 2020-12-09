Ananya Panday gears up for her ‘favourite time of the year’; Gives a glimpse of the adorable preparation

Ananya Panday, who is working on Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled project, is enjoying her favourite time of the year.

Ananya Panday has been on a roll lately. The actress has given some impressive performances in movies like Student of The Year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh and even Khaali Peeli and has some interesting movies in the pipeline. And while Ananya has been working hard lately for Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled project, she is currently in a festive mood and is enjoying the winter season. In fact, the young social media queen has also been sharing some happy moments from the festive season.

The Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress shared a series of pics wherein she was seen posing with her pet dog. In the pics, Ananya was seen wearing a white t-shirt sporting a cute print in the front. She had paired it with maroon coloured pyjama which had Santa Claus and Christmas tree printed on it. Besides, the actress had completed her look with a cute reindeer horn hairband and was seen making her dog wear a similar cute hairband. Calling the Christmas season, her favourite time of the year, Ananya wrote, “One of us has definitely been naughtier this year #FavouriteTimeOfTheYear #TisTheSeason.” Besides, she also shared a beautiful pic of her Christmas tree which was decorated by her and Rysa.

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s Christmas decorations:

Talking about the work front, Ananya is currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s next with and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Besides, she has also been roped in for Puri Jagannadh’s pan India project with Vijay Deverakond and Charmme Kaur.

