Ananya Panday gears up for scorpion season as she begins her birthday week with a stunning pic

Ananya Panday will be celebrating her 22nd birthday on October 30 and she is quite excited about her special day.

Ananya Panday is one of the most sought after newcomer in Bollywood who has proved her mettle in no time. Be it her acting prowess, her stunning looks or fashion statements, everything about the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress manages to be the talk of the town. She is certainly a delight to watch be it on screen or off screen. Besides, her Instagram posts are also a thing among her massive fan following. However, Ananya’s recent Instagram post is grabbing the eyeballs for a different reason.

This time, the Student of The Year 2 actress has shared a beautiful picture for a special reason, i.e, her birthday. Yes! Ananya Panday’s birthday is around the corner and she is visibly excited for her special day. Expressing her excitement about beginning her birthday week, Ananya shared a picture of herself wherein she was seen posing in a light green and peach coloured dress. Her sparkling eyes were proof about the excitement she is having for her 22nd birthday on October 30. She captioned the post as, “scorpio szn #BirthdayWeek” followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s recent Instagram post:

Interestingly, Ananya’s Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter was seen commenting on the post and excitement for his birthday season. To note, Ishaan also happens to be a scorpion and celebrates his birthday on November 1. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ananya was last seen in Maqbool Khan directorial Khaali Peeli which was released on OTT platforms early this month. On the other hand, she will be working on Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming pan India project along with Vijay Deverakonda and Charmme Kaur.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Ananya Panday looks stunning in a thigh high slit dress; BFF Suhana Khan leaves a comment

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×