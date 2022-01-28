Ananya Panday on Gehraiyaan co-star Deepika Padukone: I admire the choices she has made

Just weeks ahead of the release of the much awaited film Gehraiyaan, actress Ananya Panday has been gushing over her co-star Deepika Padukone. The two share a great rapport off the screen and during the promotions, several cute moments have been caught on camera including the one where Deepika kissed Ananya on her cheek. Now, opening up about her experience of working with a seasoned actor like Deepika, Ananya has revealed that she has been a fan all her life.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Ananya shared that she has had admiration for Deepika 'all her life'. The Khaali Peeli actress shared that Deepika has been 'warm' and 'loving' to her on the sets during the filming of Gehraiyaan. The young star also shared that she has always admired Deepika's choice of roles and how she has nailed them on screen. Deepika will be seen essaying the role of Ananya's cousin in the complex relationship drama by Shakun Batra.

Talking to HT in a chat, Ananya said, "I've admired her as an actor my whole life. I admire the choices she has made, the characters she has picked up and the way she has played them. She's as beautiful on the inside as on the outside. She's really warm and loving to everyone. She set the right tone and vibe on set every day while we worked together."

Apart from Deepika and Ananya, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur will be seen in the film. It is backed by Karan Johar and Shakun has directed it. It is all set to release on February 11, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video.

