Ananya Panday gets called 'Kendall Jenner' by Shanaya Kapoor for her stunning sheer gown; WATCH

Ananya Panday’s sheer gown has captured fans' attention and now, her BFF Shanaya Kapoor can’t keep calm as well. Last night, the who’s who of B’Town arrived flaunting their stylish-best at Karan Johar’s grand 50th birthday bash. Ananya too looked glamourous in her OOTN. Keeping up with the black and bling theme of KJo’s party, the young actress was seen dressed in a beige, embellished sheer gown, which reminded many of Kendall Jenner’s popular Met Gala look. Her hair was styled in a top bun, while she kept her accessories minimal. A few hours back, Ananya took to her Instagram space and posted a video, flaunting her look.

As soon as she shared the video, it garnered a lot of likes and comments. Among others, her BFF Shanaya Kapoor also left her reaction with not one, but two comments! While she dropped a red heart emoji with one comment, she wrote, “Kendaaaallllll” in another comment. Last evening, Shanaya too had shared a slew of photos on the ‘gram wearing a black cut-out dress and Ananya had called her Bella Hadid.

Shanaya Kapoor calls Ananya Panday Kendall Jenner

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ananya was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. She now has her first pan-India film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Apart from this, she also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The film has been written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh, and is being directed by Arjun.

Coming to Shanaya Kapoor, the star kid is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak, where she will share screen space with Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. The film will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, and bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

