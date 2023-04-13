Ananya Panday gets chatty with Aryan Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur in new inside video from NMACC; Fans react

On March 31, Bollywood celebs were seen arriving for the opening ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. Celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur and others were seen making heads turn with their fashionable avatars. It was quite a star-studded affair. Days after the ceremony, we stumbled upon an inside video featuring Ananya, Aryan, Aditya and Shanaya Kapoor.

Ananya Panday chats with Aryan Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur

Lately, Ananya has been hitting headlines for her alleged romance with Aditya. She was recently seen attending the special screening of his film Gumraah. Speaking of Aryan, several videos claimed that Shah Rukh's son and Ananya are not on talking terms as he keeps ignoring her in public. But the new video suggests otherwise. In the video, Ananya is seen enjoying an easy-breezy conversation with Aryan and Aditya while Shanaya is seen laughing out loud. The video was shared by Aryan's fan club. Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared on social media, fans were seen reacting to it. A fan commented, "Aryan ananya look pefect together." Another fan wrote, "Prince Charming Aryan Khan."

Meanwhile, Ananya's mom Bhavana Pandey recently rubbished the relationship rumours with Aditya and said that she was single. While speaking to ETimes, she said, "The fact is that Ananya is single and link ups happen in a profession like this. It's okay. It's like that's a part and parcel of an actor's life, and you have to take everything in, good or bad. I feel like they get so much love and adulation, so I'd rather genuinely focus on that than the negativity that comes with it, because the positives definitely outweigh the negative."

