Ananya Panday gets emotional & captures the gorgeous sky as she wraps up Liger's Las Vegas shoot; PIC

Over the past few days, Ananya Panday had been soaking in the desert vibes in Las Vegas as she was shooting with Vijay Deverakonda and Mike Tyson for their upcoming film, Liger. Now, it seems that she has wrapped up the schedule of the film and as she did, Ananya dropped an emotional photo on her social media handle. Her posts since she landed in Las Vegas have given fans a sneak peek of the fun she had been having while shooting in Las Vegas.

Now, with all of it coming to an end, Ananya certainly was emotional and shared a post on her handle. Taking to her Instagram story, Ananya shared a click of the evening sky in Las Vegas, Nevada as she wrapped up Liger shoot with Vijay. The actress penned a note with a teary-eyed emoticon and left netizens emotional along with her. Sharing the beautiful click of the Las Vegas sky, Ananya wrote, "It's a wrap on our Las Vegas schedule #Liger."

Take a look:

Earlier, Ananya had shared photos in cowboy avatar while exploring the desert in Las Vegas on horseback. The gorgeous star also had shared photos in a limousine while being dressed in a bathrobe. Her hilarious post had captured the attention of all her fans.

Talking about Liger, she will be seen with Vijay in the Puri Jagannadh directorial. It will also have Mike Tyson in a cameo. Besides this film, Ananya also has Shakun Batra's untitled film, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film had wrapped up this year and the release date is yet to be announced. She is also a part of the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant.

