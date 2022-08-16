Ananya Panday gets emotional as her sister Rysa leaves for University: 'Fly Fly my little bird'

Ananya Panday, who is gearing up for the release of her most-anticipated film Liger with the South sensation Vijay Devarakonda, has shared an adorable video with her little sister Rysa Pandey as she is leaving for University for her higher studies tonight. Ananya shares a special bond with Rysa and she often shares pictures and videos with her baby sister on her official Instagram handle. They are nothing short of sister goals. Today, Ananya took to her Instagram handle and shared a cute video featuring the sister duo hugging and kissing each other.

Ananya and Rysa's video

The Khaali Peeli actress captioned the video, “Ok I literally do not know what I’m going to do without you my little chu is off to Uni tonight!!! Fly fly fly little bird, I love you beyond.” As soon as Ananya posted the video, their mother Bhavana Pandey, who is an avid user of social media, was quick to react and dropped several red heart emojis in the comment section. While, Ananya’s fans also showered love at the sister duo, with some calling them cuties and others dropping loved up emojis in the comment box.

Ananya and Rysa share a strong bond. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Ananya had shared that she values Rysa's opinion a lot. During the promotions of her recent release Gehraiyaan, she was asked whose praise she valued the most. Ananya answered, "For me, my biggest compliment was my younger sister Rysa because she is a huge cinema lover and she wants to be a filmmaker herself. So, it's really hard to please her. But she loved it. She said, 'This is kind of film that I want to make'. So that was a big compliment."

Ananya Panday's work front

On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Puri Jagannadh directorial Liger. The film marks the debut of South sensation Vijay Deverakonda, who is playing a Kickboxer with a speech defect. Ananya plays the female lead while Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play prominent roles in Liger. Mike Tyson is playing a cameo role in Liger. In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions. The much-awaited pan-India film is releasing on August 25.

Apart from this, Ananya will also feature in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ starring her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant and The White Tiger fame Adarsh Gourav. The film, written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh is a coming-of-age story about three friends in the digital age.