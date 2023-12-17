Ananya Panday gets into festive spirit; drops PIC of first Christmas prep in new home
Actress Ananya Panday has fully embraced the holiday spirit, eagerly anticipating the celebration of Christmas this month in her new home for the first time.
Ananya Panday is shining bright in 2023, with the success of her film Dream Girl 2 and an exciting project, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, set to release at the end of the month. Adding to her list of accomplishments, she recently acquired her own home, giving her another reason to celebrate. Ananya shared a sneak peek into her Christmas preparations, getting ready to celebrate the festive winter season for the first time in her new home.
Ananya Panday shares glimpse of decorated Christmas tree in new house
Ananya Panday recently treated her Instagram followers to a glimpse of her festive preparations, sharing a picture of a beautifully adorned Christmas tree illuminated in her home. The tree was decorated with a charming array of ornaments, including baubles, cherries, reindeers, and a golden star gracing its pinnacle. Ananya added a festive touch by using the song Jingle Bell Rock by Bobby Helms as the background music.
Expressing the significance of the occasion, the Gehraiyaan actress captioned the photo, "First Christmas in my new home," accompanied by heartfelt emojis such as a red heart, Christmas tree, Santa Claus, star, and a teary-eyed emoji, conveying her sentiments for this special milestone.
