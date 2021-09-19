Ananya Panday gets a new pool companion in Maldives; Stuns in an orange bikini: PICS

The Maldives has gained a lot of popularity over the last two years. It is one of the safest and the most beautiful destinations to travel to right now and what better than the cool blue water and sky to unwind yourselves? Well, Ananya Panday is one of the latest celebrities to have joined the trend and visited the Maldives. She is currently in the exotic location and is leaving all her fans and followers stunned with her gorgeous pictures from her vacay.

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle to post yet another picture of her looking beautiful in a bikini. In the picture, we can see Ananya chilling in the pool as she sits on an air flamingo and poses like a boss. She can be seen wearing a white and orange checks bikini and has paired a similar coloured shrug over it. In the first picture, she can be seen sitting on the sir flamingo with her feet dipped in the pool as she looks into the camera through her sunglasses. In the next picture, the actress looks up towards the sky as she poses like a pro. Sharing these pictures, Ananya wrote, “Glamingo”.

Take a look:

On Thursday, Ananya announced a new film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav titled Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. She shared the first poster and a teaser announcement of the film. In the film, all three actors would be seen as friends and it is expected to release in theatres in 2023. The film is helmed by Arjun Varain Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Besides this, Ananya also has Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. The release date of the film is yet to be announced. She also will be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film with and Siddhant.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday is a 'hot mess' in black bikini top, drops captivating PICS from Maldives trip