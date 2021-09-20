Ananya Panday gets papped at Zoya Akhtar’s house as she begins reading session for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Ananya Panday has been going places these days and has some interesting movies in the pipeline. The actress, who enjoys a massive fan following, made the headlines lately when she announced her next project as Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Ever since then, Ananya’s fans have been quite excited about the movie. And now, the Student of the Year 2 actress has shared a new update about Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which has added on to fans’ excitement.

Taking to her Instagram story, Ananya shared a glimpse of the script Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and revealed that she has begun with the reading session. This isn’t all. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress was also papped while she was stepping out of Zoya Akhtar’s office. Ananya was seen wearing a grey coloured sweatshirt and denims which she had paired with a pair of white sneakers. She had tied her hair in a back bun and completed her look with a mask. Helmed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh. The film is being backed by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. It is penned by Reema, Arjun and Zoya together. It will be out in cinemas in 2023.

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s post:

Meanwhile, Ananya is also working on Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled project with and Siddhanth Chaturvedi, she will also be seen playing the lead role in Puri Jagannadh’s pan India project Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. The movie will be releasing in Hindi and Telugu languages simultaneously.

