Ananya Panday gets support from Ishaan Khatter amid probe by NCB in Aryan Khan drug case: Report

As the probe in the alleged drug case against Aryan Khan continues by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Ananya Panday also has come under the scanner by the Anti-Drugs agency. Ananya was called for questioning thrice by the NCB, out of which, she has appeared twice before the agency. Amid all the attention on Ananya amid Aryan's alleged drug case, the actress is reportedly getting support from her rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter. A report by India Today, based on a chat with a family friend of Ananya, claims Ishaan has been in touch with Ananya.

As per a family friend of Ananya, who spoke to India Today, Ishaan has been constantly in touch with her to ensure the well-being of the actress and her family. The family friend, on condition of anonymity, told the news channel that Ishaan is apparently close to Ananya and her family and that their relationship is going strong. The family friend said, "Ever since the story broke, even before the NCB called Ananya Panday in for questioning, Ishaan Khatter has been in touch with her, making sure she and her family is okay. Ishaan is very close to Ananya, her family and also her sister Rysa."

Further, the same family friend told the news channel that even though Ananya and Ishaan have not made their relationship official, the industry knows about them and that 'they are very much together.' Just a few days ago, we saw Ishaan at a florist in the city as he was buying flowers, and later, his car was spotted at Ananya's house.

Meanwhile, Ananya was also called for questioning for a third time on Monday amid a probe in Aryan Khan's drugs case. However, the actress sought another date from the agency citing personal commitments as a reason. The agency agreed to send fresh summons on a new date to the actress. On the other hand, Aryan's bail plea hearing is scheduled in Bombay High Court today.

