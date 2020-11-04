Ananya Panday getting a PAWfect welcome from pets Astro & Fudge as she returns from Goa is too cute to miss

Ananya Panday recently returned from Goa after shooting for her film with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and others. As she returned home after a while, her pet dogs were elated to see her and well, the welcome she got is beyond adorable.

Actress Ananya Panday spent her lockdown at home with her family and her pet dogs Astro and Fudge. From time to time, Ananya used to share adorable photos with her family on social media and used to give fans a glimpse of her fun at home. However, a few weeks ago, she left to start work on her film with and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Goa. She even spent her birthday in Goa this year, away from her family and loved ones due to shoot.

However, this week, when Ananya returned home from Goa, she got a warm welcome from not just her family but also her pets Fudge and Astro. The adorable moment of the actress getting a lot of cuddles from her pet was captured in the frame by her mom Bhavana Pandey. Taking to her Instagram account, Bhavana shared a cute video in which Ananya could be seen sitting on the floor and her pet being all excited to see her after weeks.

The cute video gives us a glimpse of Ananya's bond with her pets Astro and Fudge. We also get to see how one of them could not stop showing its love for Ananya while the other one seemed to be ignoring her for being away for days due to work.

Take a look at the cute video of Ananya Panday:

Meanwhile, the actress recently wrapped up a schedule of her film with Shakun Batra that stars Deepika, Siddhant and Dhairya Karwa. The film is touted to be a drama around complex relationships. It is produced by . Apart from this, Ananya also has Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film that stars Vijay Deverakonda with her. Ananya was last seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter that released on an OTT platform.

Credits :Bhavana Pandey instagram

