Ananya Panday gives 'Dil Chahta Hai' vibes with Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh; PICS

Shooting for a film certainly makes one befriend their co-stars and for Ananya Panday, it looks like she's found her new on set buddies in Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav as they work on Kho Gaye Hum Kahan together. Recently, Ananya took to her social media handle to share beautiful photos of herself chilling by the pool in a tropical location. And now, she has dropped a glimpse of her chilling time with Siddhant and Adarsh together at a beautiful location.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared a photo in which she along with Siddhant and Adarsh could be seen sitting by the side of a pool. She is seen clad in a yellow top with blue jeans with her hair left open. On the other hand, Siddhant is seen in a cool shirt and pants while Adarsh is seen sporting a casual look in orange tee and white pants. The trio struck a pose together and Ananya shared it with Dil Chahta Hai song playing in the background.

See Ananya Panday, Siddhant and Adarsh's photos:

Previously, Ananya had shared her own selfies and photos while chilling by the pool in the tropical location. A few days back, Ananya, Siddhant and Adarsh gave us a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes fun as they geared up to shoot for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Talking about the film, it is a story about three friends and how life's circumstances affect their bond. The film was announced last year with a video featuring Ananya, Siddhant and Adarsh together. It is directed by Arjun Varain Singh and backed by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films.

