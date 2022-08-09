Ananya Panday gives a fashionable twist to her raw mango colour Tennis outfit ahead of Liger promotions; PICS

Ananya Panday is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood currently. She has been grabbing all the limelight ever since her first Pan-India project Liger has been announced. Now we are only a couple of days away from the release and the actress is leaving no stones unturned to promote this film. This film also stars South sensation Vijay Deverakonda. Ananya has been leaving us speechless with her gorgeous attires every day. Today too she took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her dressed in a green outfit and looked lovely.

In the picture, we can see her wearing a light green coloured crop top with collars that she paired with the same coloured skirt. Ananya looked like a million bucks with her hair left open and she posed with one of her hands raised up and resting on her head. The actress completed her look with a light green coloured pump. Sharing this picture, Ananya wrote, “match point Aamchi Mumbai #Liger promotions begin #Liger25thAugust.”

Check out Ananya Panday’s picture:

Meanwhile, the Liger Jodi Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda have been travelling to different cities to promote their film. In Liger, Vijay Deverakonda will play an MMA artist with a stammering issue in his next and Ananya Panday will play his love interest. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu will also essay key roles in the film, along with Mike Tyson in a special role.

The film has cinematography handled by Vishnu Sarma, while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director. The film will be released in both Hindi and Telugu along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Shot in both Hindi and Telugu, Liger is up for release on 25 August 2022.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

