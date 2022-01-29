Ananya Panday gives a glimpse of her character Tia from Gehraiyaan; Calls it ‘a piece of my heart’

Ananya Panday has all the reasons to grin from ear to ear. After all, she is gearing up for her first release of the year with Gehraiyaan. The Shakun Batra directorial, which also features Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead, has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year and its trailer has been creating a massive buzz in the town. And while Ananya is looking forward to Gehraiyaan release, she has now given a glimpse of her character Tia from the movie.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared a video of herself getting into the skin of Tia, taking over her bubbliness, panache the emotions, heartbreak and more. The video perfectly captured every emotion of Tia and got the fans excited about the movie. Interestingly, Ananya called Tia a piece of her heart. She captioned the video as, “Love is not what you say. Love is what you do. Meet Tia - a piece of my heart”. Soon, Ananya’s BFFs Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor dropped hearts for Ananya’s performance as Tia.

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s post here:

To note, the Shakun Batra directorial will mark Ananya’s first collaboration with Deepika and Siddhant and she is all praises for them. Singing praises for Deepika, Ananya told Hindustan Times, “I've admired her as an actor my whole life. I admire the choices she has made, the characters she has picked up and the way she has played them. She's as beautiful on the inside as on the outside. She's really warm and loving to everyone. She set the right tone and vibe on set every day while we worked together”.

