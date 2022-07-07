Ananya Panday gives a glimpse of her morning ‘puffer fish’ face and her radiant smile wins hearts; PICS

Ananya Panday is an actress who doesn’t miss a chance to make headlines with her social media activities. The Student of The Year 2 actress is quite active on social media and loves keeping her fans intrigued about her life. In fact, Ananya is often seen sharing heartwarming posts for her loved ones along with dropping some stunning pics of herself which are a treat for the fans. However, Ananya’s recent Instagram post is making headlines for a different reason as she gave a glimpse of her morning face.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress shared a quick boomerang video wherein she was dressed in a comfy black t-shirt and was sitting in a car. Ananya was seen flaunting a now make up look as she was massaging her puffy morning face. She captioned the post as, “When you wake up looking like a puffer fish”. However, it was her radiant smile in this cute boomerang video that won hearts”.

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s morning puffer fish face pic:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ananya is currently looking forward to the release of Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming directorial Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The movie will mark her first collaboration with Vijay and their chemistry has got the fans excited. Liger is slated to release on August 25 this year in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Besides, Ananya is also working on Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. To note, it will mark Ananya’s second collaboration with Siddhant after the 2022 released Gehraiyaan.

