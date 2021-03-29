  1. Home
Ananya Panday gives her fans a treat on Holi 2021 by posting throwback pic of Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor

Ananya Panday posted a throwback pic of Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, where the three can be seen playing Holi when they were little.
Mumbai Updated: March 29, 2021 07:05 pm
Ananya Panday gives her fans a treat on Holi 2021 by posting throwback pic of Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor
A lot of B-town celebs are giving their fans a treat on social media by posting about their Holi celebration and asking them to stay safe. Student of the Year 2 actress Ananya Pandey posted a lovely throwback picture of her two oldest friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. In this beautiful picture, all three of them could be seen playing Holi as children and Shanaya is sitting on the baby walker. The picture has been breaking the internet with many celebs pouring their love in the comments. 

Suhana, Ananya, and Shanaya are best friends since childhood and they even have a WhatsApp group called Charlie’s Angels. Ananya forayed into the world of Bollywood in 2019 with Student of the Year 2 and has seen a run of successful movies since then. Shanaya has recently joined Karan Johar powered talented agency as an upcoming actress and perhaps will be seen in her debut film in the next 2 years. Shanaya has also played a major role in The Fabulous of Lives of Bollywood Wives with her mother Maheep and father Sanjay Kapoor. 

Suhana is currently studying at NYU as an actor and has already acted in short films and stage theater. The news on her debut is not out yet but it is pretty clear that she will be debuting in Hindi films in a few years. Ananya captioned the throwback picture, “happy holi!!!! My best Holi memories are with these two! Major missing stay safe everyone!!!! Love and light and colour and joy and positivity always.”

Ananya Panday is currently part of two major motion pictures being produced by Dharma Productions. She will be seen opposite Telugu heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda in his Hindi debut Liger being helmed by Puri Jagannath that releases on 9 September 2021. Another prestigious project in Ananya’s kitty is the untitled Shakun Batra project co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone

