Ananya Panday gives her verdict on rumoured BF Aditya Roy Kapur’s show The Night Manager after the screening

Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur are all set for the premiere of their debut web series ‘The Night Manager’, which will premiere on 17th February, on Disney+ Hotstar. Ahead of the show’s release, the makers of The Night Manager hosted a special screening which was attended by the cast Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome and others. Vidya Balan, Mrunal Thakur and other celebs were also seen at the screening. Interestingly, Ananya Panday, who is rumoured to be dating Aditya Roy Kapur, also arrived at the screening held in Mumbai last night. Post the screening, Ananya was asked by the paparazzi what she thought about the series. Find out what she said! Ananya Panday loved rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur’s show The Night Manager

In a video shared by NDTV, Ananya Panday is seen exiting the venue post the screening of The Night Manager. As the actress made her way to the car, the paparazzi quickly asked about her views on the show. The photographers mistakenly asked Ananya how she found the ‘movie’. Replying to this, Ananya corrected them and said it’s a ‘show’. She added that she really liked The Night Manager. “Ananya ji, movie kaisi lagi aapko?” asked the photographer, to which Ananya replied, “Show hai, movie nahi hai. Bohot achhi hai,” she said, before heading to her car. For the screening of The Night Manager, Ananya Panday opted for a white t-shirt paired with light-blue bell-bottom denim. She kept her hair untied and posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet of the screening of the show. Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur looked handsome in a white shirt, blue blazer and matching pants.

Ananya Panday- Aditya Roy Kapur dating rumours This isn’t the first time Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted at the same event. Before this, they also made a joint appearance at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party. They were also seen together in Qatar for FIFA World Cup semi-finals. The rumours first began when Karan Johar mentioned on Koffee With Karan 7 that he saw Ananya and Aditya together at one of his parties. Ananya also said on the chat show that she finds Aditya ‘hot’.

