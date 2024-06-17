Ananya Panday gives peek into her Milan diaries and we can't decide if she's beautiful or 'waqt ne kiya koi haseen sitam'

Ananya Panday impressed the audience with her performances in the films Dream Girl 2 and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in 2023. This year, she’s gearing up for some exciting projects, including her debut web series, Call Me Bae.

Apart from keeping her fans engaged through her work, Ananya also aces the social media game. She frequently shares glimpses from her travel diaries. Currently vacationing in Milan, Ananya dropped a series of pictures, and we can’t stop gushing over her beauty.

Ananya Panday gives a peek into her night in Milan

Today, June 17, Ananya Panday took to Instagram and shared a few photos as she posed in front of the stunning Duomo di Milano at night. Ananya looked gorgeous in a beige dress paired with a black handbag. She styled her hair in a bun and donned subtle makeup.

Ananya also captured the lit-up cathedral in all its glory. The last image showed her sitting in a restaurant with the cathedral view in the background.

Ananya captioned the post, "Milan at night.”

Fan reactions to Ananya Panday’s new pictures from her Milan vacation

Fans showered Ananya Panday’s comments section with love and appreciation. One person said, “YOU LOOK SO PRETTY,” while another stated, “So gorgeous my dear love.” A user claimed, “She's the prettiest actress right now... U can't convince me otherwise.”

One comment praised, “Very very beautiful picture. And looking very very beautiful with golden smile,” while another expressed, “Waiting for more pictures.” Unable to decide between the actress and the view, one fan shared, “@ananyapanday kon jyada khubsurat h btana mushkil hai (It’s difficult to tell who’s more beautiful).”

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari also left a heart under Ananya’s post.

About Ananya Panday’s upcoming series Call Me Bae

Apart from Ananya Panday in the lead role as the fashionista, the show also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

Call Me Bae is created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D’Cunha. It is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, 2024.

