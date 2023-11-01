Ananya Panday gives peek into ‘special’ Halloween from Maldives vacay with Aditya Roy Kapur: Witch on a beach

Ananya Panday is undoubtedly having a fantastic time in the Maldives. The actress, who jetted off to the destination to celebrate her 25th birthday, is speculated to be accompanied by her rumored boyfriend, Aditya Roy Kapur. After a beautiful birthday celebration surrounded by the ocean, Ananya has now shared a glimpse of her Halloween festivities, where she transformed into 'a witch on a beach.'

Ananya Panday celebrates Halloween on Maldives beach donning a witch costume

Ananya Panday delighted her followers by sharing a photo dump from her Halloween celebrations on Instagram. The Dream Girl 2 star embraced the spooky festival in a white tank top and shorts, complemented by a witch hat. She shared a captivating series of close-up pictures taken on the beach in the Maldives, and images capturing the mesmerizing lit-up view and the starry night sky. The actress also posed with ghost costumes set up on the beach, creating a festive and bewitching atmosphere. In the caption, she playfully wrote, “A witch on a beach, special special halloweeeeeeen.”

Have a look!

Reactions to Ananya Panday’s Halloween photos

Ananya Panday's pictures from her Halloween celebrations received an outpouring of love from fans in the comments section. Embracing the current viral trend, one fan expressed admiration, saying, “So beautiful, so elegant. Just looking like a wow,” while another complimented her smile with a heartfelt “Wowww cutei smile.” Others appreciated her beauty and extended Halloween wishes. Ananya's mother, Bhavana Pandey, also joined in, showing her love by dropping red heart emojis.

More about Ananya Panday’s Maldives getaway with Aditya Roy Kapur

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport separately, sparking speculation about their joint getaway. Ananya later shared glimpses of her time in the Maldives, including photos from her birthday celebration with delicious food and cake. Fans were certain that Aditya was the man behind the camera, capturing these special moments. Ananya also shared her moments post a swim. The rumored romance between Aditya and Ananya has consistently grabbed headlines, and fans eagerly seek glimpses of the duo together, whether on dates or vacations.

