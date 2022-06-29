Ananya Panday gives sneak peek of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan director Arjun Varain Singh’s goofy ‘process’; WATCH

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actors among the newbies in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Despite being only a few films old, the young actress has found her own space in showbiz. Ever since her debut in 2019 in Student Of The Year 2, Ananya has been constantly a part of the limelight. She is quite active on social media, and likes to keep her fans updated with pictures and videos from her personal and professional lives. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few hours back, Ananya yet again took to her Instagram stories and shared a goofy video featuring her Kho Gaye Hum Kahan director Arjun Varain Singh.

Ananya took to the stories feature of Instagram and shared a video from the sets of her upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. In the video, Ananya can be seen capturing her director Arjun, who is seen doodling a cube on his thigh. Ananya shows her viewers the scribble and then shifts the camera to show Arjun’s face. Sharing the video, she captioned the post, “It’s part of his ‘process’, he says (smiling and crying emoji) @arjunvarain.singh”. She also used the hashtag ‘#KhoGayeHumKahan’.

Here's a screengrab from Ananya Panday’s video:

Click HERE to watch her video.

Talking about her work front, Ananya was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. She now has the pan-India film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda in the pipeline. Apart from this, she also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film, written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh is a coming-of-age story about three friends in the digital age. Ananya will be sharing screen space with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav in the film.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday shares her take on relationships: Want to be with someone who allows me to change