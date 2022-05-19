Ananya Panday on giving career tips to BFFs Suhana Khana, Shanaya Kapoor: I have just started out myself

Ananya Panday recently completed three years in the film industry. From Gehraiyaan to Student Of The Year 2, the girl-next-door had an interesting journey in Bollywood so far. While Ananya made her starry debut in ‘Student Of The Year 2’ with Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff, her best friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are all set to step into the world of films.

Today, in an interview with a news portal, Ananya shared if she gave any acting tips to her BFFs. Speaking to India Today, she said, “I am really no one to give them tips because I have just started out myself. But, we have always dreamt of becoming actresses since we were really young. So, we are constantly talking about it, discussing with each other. We all take tips from one another.”

Ananya answers if she ever feels the pressure to keep up with her contemporaries

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday’s co stars including Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and others are also doing great in their careers. When asked Ananya if she ever feels the pressure, she said more than the pressure, she feels motivated on seeing Sara, Janhvi, Tara doing such great work.

Ananya Panday’s professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. The film featured Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa in pivotal roles. She now has Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda in the pipeline. Ananya will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, alongside Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav. The film is being directed by Arjun Varain Singh. Whereas, Suhana Khan is preparing for her Bollywood debut. She will be seen in Netflix's film The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar.

