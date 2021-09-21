Ananya Panday glams up the internet with her breathtaking PHOTO; Navya Nanda reacts

Ananya Panday has recently taken a trip to the beach destination, Maldives. She has now returned to the city but it looks like her heart is still there. The actress has been sharing a lot of throwback pictures from the place. Her Instagram feed is filled with lovely pictures of her. Recently, she shared a photo of her sitting on an inflated flamingo float. The actress was seen wearing a bright yellow and white bikini along with a shrug.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, the actress shared another throwback picture and wrote, “Literally chased this sunset (and caught it)” In the picture, the actress can be seen clad in a yellow printed frock. Her wavy locks tied her whole look together. She is not wearing any makeup but the tan is visible on her face. She is all smiling while posing for the camera. Many celebrities also commented on her picture. From Seema Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor to Mira Kapoor and others dropped sunflower emojis.

Navya Nanda also reacted to the photo and dropped sunflower emojis in the comment section. Both girls shared a very strong bond. Ananya enjoys a huge fan following on social media.



On the work front, the actress will be next seen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and in Shakun Batra’s untitled film. She will also be working on Puri Jagganandh's upcoming project Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. She has also announced her next project as Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

