Ananya Panday glued to her phone in THIS throwback photo is every millennial ever; Check it out

Recently, Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share a cute throwback photo. The cute photo of an adorable Ananya glued to her phone is just too cute too handle. Check it out.

Among the popular Bollywood stars of Gen-Z, Ananya Panday has emerged as a style icon for many. Since her debut in Student Of The Year 2, Ananya made a special place in people’s hearts and impressed everyone as a spunky college girl. With Pati Patni Aur Woh, fans got to see a different and rather more mature side to Ananya and hence, her performance was loved. Being a millennial, Ananya is glued to her phone and recently, during an AMA session with fans, she revealed the same.

Along with the revelation, Ananya also shared a cute throwback photo. In the photo, we can see teenager Ananya glued to her phone and calling her friends up for a conversation. With a lost expression on her face, the Khaali Peeli star looked just like every other millennial who cannot get off the phone. The gorgeous actress often shares throwback photos and this time, she found a teenage picture of hers that is bound to make every millennial feel relatable.

On the work front, Ananya was shooting for Puri Jagannadh’s film with Vijay Deverakonda and Charmme Kaur when Coronavirus lockdown was announced. Apart from it, she will be seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. The film has been shot with just a day of work left to call it a wrap. Directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Khaali Peeli hits the screens on June 12, 2020. Aside from this, Ananya also has Shakun Batra’s next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and . It will be released on February 12, 2021.

Check out Ananya’s photo:

Credits :Instagram

