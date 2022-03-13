PIC: Ananya Panday is buying books with BFF Navya Nanda on Sunday; How's your day going?

Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda are BFFs and we need no proof of it. Ananya, Navya, Shanaya Kapoor, and Suhana Khan are a gang and these four girls often share pictures of their outings and parties on social media. In fact, they never leave a moment to even comment on each other’s pictures that they post on Instagram. Today, the Gehraiyaan actress went book store hopping with her BFF Navya and shared a cute selfie of them from the store.

Ananya Panday shared a top-angle selfie of her posing with her BFF Navya Nanda Naveli. In the picture, we can see Ananya Panday dressed in all-black attire. She wore a black crop top over black pants, carried a yellow tote b,ag and paired her attire with white flip flop footwear. On the other hand, Navya poses without her mask and can be seen wearing a white tee over black pants. The star kid has left her hair open and is carrying a black tote bag. They are standing on the stairs and Ananya poses with a victory sign. Sharing this picture, Ananya wrote, “Book store hopping with this…” with a bee emoji.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about Ananya Panday, she was last seen in Gehraiyaan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone, and Dhairya Karwa. The actress was praised for her performance in the film. She will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Talking about Navya Naveli Nanda, she has kept herself away from the glamour world and is an entrepreneur. But her brother Agastya Nanda will soon be seen making her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s OTT movie that will be based on the popular American comics The Archies.

