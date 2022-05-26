Ananya Panday goes Kendall Jenner way at Karan Johar’s birthday; Navya Nanda, Siddhant Chaturvedi look chic

Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash tonight has been a grand event in the tinsel town of B’Town. The who’s who of Bollywood have arrived for the party looking their fashionable and glamourous best. Among many other celebs, Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Siddhant Chaturvedi were also photographed. Check out their photos!

Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Siddhant Chaturvedi arrive at Karan Johar’s party

Ananya Panday opted to go the Kendall Jenner way tonight with her outfit of the night. The Student of The Year 2 actress was seen clad in a stunning, beige, embellished sheer gown, that reminds one of Kendall Jenner’s memorable Met Gala look. Ananya kept her hair styled in sleek high-bun, and sported a glamourous makeup look.

Navya Naveli Nanda was seen with the actress as well. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya might not have any plans of debuting in showbiz, yet she’s certainly a part of the limelight. The star grandchild looked chic in his white co-ord set with a corset top, matching trousers, and a blazer. She kept her hair open with a middle parting, and accessorized with a dainty necklace and earrings. Navya posed and smiled at the shutterbugs, along with Ananya Panday.

Apart from the two young ladies, Siddhant Chaturvedi was also photographed and the Gully Boy actor looked quite the gentleman himself. Siddhant wore a black suit with a white shirt. His curly hairdo and clean-shaven look accentuated his style quotient for the night even further. The actor looked quite stylish and proper as he posed for photos.

Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s upcoming projects

Both Ananya and Siddhant have interesting projects in the pipeline. Ananya will soon be seen in the pan-India film Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which also features Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav. The film is written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh and is being directed by Arjun too.

Apart from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Siddhant also has the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

