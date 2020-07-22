  1. Home
Ananya Panday goes ‘Stunn’ as BFF Suhana Khan breaks the internet with her latest photos; See Insta banter

Suhana Khan is currently quarantining at home with daddy Shah Rukh Khan and mom Gauri Khan and her latest social media post prompts Ananya Panday to go ‘Stun’ Take a look
Ananya Panday goes ‘Stunn’ as BFF Suhana Khan breaks the internet with her latest photos; See Insta banter Ananya Panday goes ‘Stunn’ as BFF Suhana Khan breaks the internet with her latest photos; See Insta banter
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, is a social media rage and whenever she posts a photo on Instagram, Internet comes to a grinding halt and her photos go viral in no time. And today, Suhana Khan brightened up the day when she posted brand new photos from Mannat, where she is quarantining with daddy Shah Rukh Khan and mom Gauri Khan. In the photos, Suhana Khan is all dolled up and looking pretty as a peach and in the photos, she is seen standing in what looks like a library while reading a book and alongside the photo, the star kid wrote, “walked into the room, you know you made my eyes burnn it was like James Dean..”

Soon after, Suhana’s best friend, and SOTY 2 actor, Ananya Panday, left a comment that read, ‘Stunnn’ and Suhana replied saying, ‘youuu’. Well, since these besties are unable to meet for their dinner and lunch dates, they have been leaving amazing comments on each other’s social media posts. Also, both Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday have been taking virtual belly dancing classes amid quarantine, and well, we love how they discuss and plan to do the same things

Prior to the lockdown, Suhana Khan was in New York and she flew back to India just before the first lockdown came into place and recently, she celebrated her birthday in May at her home in Mumbai. Talking about Suhana Khan, she is currently studying at a film school in New York University, and as for her Bollywood debut, daddy SRK had said that his kids have to finish their studies before they think of joining films.

