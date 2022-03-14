Ananya Panday is going 'cray waiting for' Siddhant and Adarsh as she preps for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan; See PIC

Since the announcement regarding Kho Gaye Hum Kahan has been made, fans have been excited to see Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav together in Zoya Akhtar's film. Now, as preparations have begun, Ananya has given fans a sneak peek of how she is working on the film. The Gen-Z star will be seen with Siddhant and Adarsh in the lead and the announcement had come last year with a video featuring all three together on Jasleen Royal's song.

Now, Ananya shared a photo on her Instagram handle in which she could be seen laying on the floor with the script open in front of her. Laying on the floor, she could be seen smiling away with her laptop open and a bottle of water next to her. Clad in a casual white tank top and hair left open, Ananya seemed to be enjoying the preparations phase as she waited to be united with Siddhant and Adarsh. She wrote, "What ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ prep looks like clearing going cray waitin 4 u guyz @siddhantchaturvedi @gouravadarsh."

Siddhant reacted to Ananya's photo with a high-five and a smiling emoticon. On the other hand, Zoya Akhtar also wrote, "Yayy!!." The director seemed excited to direct the young brigade in the new film.

Besides this, Ananya recently was seen with Siddhant, Deepika Padukone and Dhairya Karwa on Gehraiyaan. Her performance as Tia won the hearts of everyone. She will now be seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. The film will be released in August 2022.

