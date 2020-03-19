Ananya Panday gorges on delicious pancakes as Chunky Panday turns ‘chef’ amidst Coronavirus shutdown

Ananya Panday is also at home with mom Bhavana Pandey and dad Chunky Panday amidst the COVID 19 shutdown in Mumbai. Check out how the Khaali Peeli actress is having her best time amidst self quarantining.

While the entire city of Mumbai has come to a standstill owing to a shutdown of shoots due to the Coronavirus outbreak, celebs are also self quarantining at home. Amidst this, some of the stars are having the best of time at home and among them, it looks Ananya Panday is enjoying a feast as her dad and actor Chunky Panday has turned chef for her. While Ananya was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, fans were waiting to see her in her next.

Amidst the Coronavirus scare, however, shoots were recently cancelled. A day back, Ananya’s mom, Bhavana Pandey took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of the daddy-daughter duo enjoying some time at home. In the photo, Ananya can be seen sitting on the dining table with a plate of pancakes in front of her. Her father Chunky can be seen cutting it out for her while she drools over the oatmeal pancake made by her dad while they all stay at home.

The adorable daddy-daughter duo seemed to be engaged in conversation but fans surely would like to know from Ananya how the pancake tasted by chef Chunky. Bhavana captioned the photo as, “Homemade oatmeal pancakes specially prepared by chef @chunkypanday.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. Directed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar in association with Zee Studios. The film is slated to hit the screens on June 12, 2020. Apart from this, Ananya will be seen in Shakun Batra’s next with and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is produced by and is slated to release on February 12, 2021. Ananya also will be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s next with Vijay Deverakonda.

