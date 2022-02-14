Ananya Panday gushes over her Galentine Suhana Khan's V Day gift: 'Love you to the moon and back'

This Valentine’s Day 2022, a trend that we are super grateful for is the one that celebrates healthy female friendships. Don’t know what we are talking about? Galentine’s, of course - celebrating your gorgeous ‘gals’; the ones who are there for you even after your 20th break up with that same guy. A star kid who has taken this concept quite seriously is Suhana Khan. Earlier today, we saw Shanaya Kapoor appreciating the breathtaking roses that her precious ‘Sue’ sent her. Now, Ananya Panday posted an appreciation picture on her Instagram, gushing over Suhana’s Galentines’ gift for her.

Ananya Panday shared a shot of the bouquet of gorgeous red roses that Suhana gifted her. With the roses, we could see the cute yet short message that Suhana sent with the flowers. It read, "Happy Valentine’s Day. Love you both very much. Su xx". Absolutely in adoration of Suhana’s sweet gesture, Ananya added, "Love you to the (moon emoji) and back," and also added the hashtag ‘#Galentine4eva’. Hmm, friend goals much? On the other hand, Shanaya too was in awe of the roses that her best friend Suhana sent her on V-Day and wrote the sweetest things.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Shanaya Kapoor posted a picture of the gifted roses and wrote ‘I love uuuu sue’ with two crying emojis and two heart emojis. She tagged Suhana Khan in her stories.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday is currently enjoying the massive success of her latest project ‘Gehraiyaan’ where she starred alongside Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa.

