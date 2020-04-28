Ananya Panday gushes over Sara Ali Khan’s latest post on self love; Here’s what she had to say about it

Ananya Panday was left in complete awe of Sara Ali Khan’s latest post due to her caption. Here’s what Ananya commented on Sara’s childhood photos. Check it out.

Among the popular actors of the Gen-Z, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan can be easily pegged as stars in the making. Ananya and Sara both have managed to leave an imprint with their first 2 films in Bollywood and often fans pit them against each other. However, the two divas share a cordial relationship and often when they bump into each other, it ends up becoming a threat for their fans. Recently, Sara shared a couple of childhood photos on social media in a post that left Ananya impressed.

Ananya took to the comments section and expressed her love for Sara’s post, especially her self love caption. Sara had shared stunning childhood photos in which she is seen dolled up in a golden and black dress with makeup and jewellery. Sara had revealed in her caption that she is the queen of her own dreams. Sara wrote, “मेरे सपनों की रानी... hamesha main hi thi…” Well, this didn’t just impress Sara’s fans but also her contemporary, Ananya Panday.

Ananya went ahead and expressed her love for her caption. The Student Of the Year 2 star wrote, “Loving this caption!!,” with a heart emoticon and a laughter emoji. Seeing this, several fans replied to Ananya as well and expressed that her captions too are extremely amazing. Well, surely one can agree that both Ananya and Sara always leave fans impressed with their funny and witty captions on social media posts.

Check out Ananya’s reaction to Sara’s post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be seen next with Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli. The film is slated to release on June 12, 2020. Apart from this, she also has Shakun Batra’s next with and Siddhant Chaturvedi. On the other hand, Sara will be seen with in the remake of Coolie No 1. The film was supposed to release on May 1 but was postponed due to COVID 19 lockdown.

