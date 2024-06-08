Ananya Panday gushes over ‘sweet child’ Suhana Khan; poses with 'best host' Tania Shroff in PIC from her birthday bash

Ananya Panday took to Instagram and posted some previously unseen photos from Tania Shroff's birthday party on June 7, 2024. Among them is a picture featuring Panday alongside her bestie Suhana Khan and the birthday girl herself. Check it out here!

Ananya Panday drops pics with Suhana Khan from Tania Shorff's birthday

Taking to Instagram Stories, Ananya Panday shared some unseen pictures with Suhana Khan and Tania Shroff from her birthday party. In the photos, Ananya, Suhana and Tanya can be seen posing for fun selfies. The actress gushed over her Suhana and wrote, 'Sweet child of mine.' Isn't that so cute?

In the second picture, the trio can be seen posing together and Ananya wrote, "Making some crazy faces, tryna copy Tania Shroff, best host plus OG cool girl.

Have a look at the picture here:

Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan on the work front

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-starring Sidhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The movie received rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Up next, Panday is gearing up to make her highly anticipated OTT series debut with Call Me Bae.

Call Me Bae, created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D’Cunha, features an ensemble cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Vihaan Samat, Varun Sood, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Lisa Mishra, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and Mini Mathur.

The series has been written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair, and is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Call Me Bae is scheduled to debut on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, 2024.

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan made her debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Up next, she is currently busy prepping for her next titled King with dad Shah Rukh Khan.

The movie depicts a distinct relationship between the two characters, and the action workshops are currently in progress. King is a high-energy action thriller that follows the story of a mentor and his disciple, challenging their ability to survive amidst numerous challenges.

