Ananya Panday has a one-word review for rumoured BF Aditya Roy Kapur’s The Night Manager; Find Out
Ananya Panday is one of the most loved actresses from Gen Z. Recently, she is grabbing all the limelight for her relationship rumours with Aditya Roy Kapur.
Ananya Panday is one of the most loved actresses from the current generation. She always grabs all the limelight with her fashion game and her choice of films. She has carved a niche for herself and with her versatility and choice of films, Ananya proved that she is here to stay. Well, recently the actress is grabbing all the limelight for her relationship rumours with Aditya Roy Kapur. Adding fuel to these rumours the gen Z star could not stop praising Aditya’s recently released show The Night Manager after the screening. Today, she took to her Instagram handle to share the review of the show.
Ananya Panday reviews Aditya Roy Kapur’s The Night Manager
Taking to her Instagram stories, Ananya Panday shared the poster of The Night Manager. In the poster, we can see Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Shobhita Dhulipala. Sharing this poster, Ananya wrote, “So bingeeeeeey! Just can’t get enough of #TheNightManager” with a star-struck emoji and a clapping emoji. Earlier, NDTV shared a video post the screening of The Night Manager. As the actress made her way to the car, the paparazzi quickly asked about her views on the show. The photographers mistakenly asked Ananya how she found the ‘movie’. Replying to this, Ananya corrected them and said it’s a ‘show’. She added that she really liked The Night Manager. “Ananya ji, movie kaisi lagi aapko?” asked the photographer, to which Ananya replied, “Show hai, movie nahi hai. Bohot achhi hai,” she said, before heading to her car.
Check out Ananya Panday’s post:
Ananya Panday- Aditya Roy Kapur dating rumours
This isn’t the first time Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted at the same event. Before this, they also made a joint appearance at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party. They were also seen together in Qatar for FIFA World Cup semi-finals.
The rumours first began when Karan Johar mentioned on Koffee With Karan 7 that he saw Ananya and Aditya together at one of his parties. Ananya also said on the chat show that she finds Aditya ‘hot’.
Prerna loves Karan Johar and lives in the dreamy world of Dharma and YRF, so much so that she turned it into a profes...Read more