Ananya Panday has a one-word review for rumoured BF Aditya Roy Kapur’s The Night Manager; Find Out

Ananya Panday is one of the most loved actresses from the current generation. She always grabs all the limelight with her fashion game and her choice of films. She has carved a niche for herself and with her versatility and choice of films, Ananya proved that she is here to stay. Well, recently the actress is grabbing all the limelight for her relationship rumours with Aditya Roy Kapur. Adding fuel to these rumours the gen Z star could not stop praising Aditya’s recently released show The Night Manager after the screening. Today, she took to her Instagram handle to share the review of the show. Ananya Panday reviews Aditya Roy Kapur’s The Night Manager

Taking to her Instagram stories, Ananya Panday shared the poster of The Night Manager. In the poster, we can see Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Shobhita Dhulipala. Sharing this poster, Ananya wrote, “So bingeeeeeey! Just can’t get enough of #TheNightManager” with a star-struck emoji and a clapping emoji. Earlier, NDTV shared a video post the screening of The Night Manager. As the actress made her way to the car, the paparazzi quickly asked about her views on the show. The photographers mistakenly asked Ananya how she found the ‘movie’. Replying to this, Ananya corrected them and said it’s a ‘show’. She added that she really liked The Night Manager. “Ananya ji, movie kaisi lagi aapko?” asked the photographer, to which Ananya replied, “Show hai, movie nahi hai. Bohot achhi hai,” she said, before heading to her car. Check out Ananya Panday’s post: